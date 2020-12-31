First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Trading Down 0.6%

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.82. 40,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 35,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

In other First Eagle Senior Loan Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $125,396.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,552,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter valued at about $799,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,663 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

