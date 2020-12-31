First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Up 3.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $69.96. Approximately 491,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 252,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.