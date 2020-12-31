First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (FBT.L) (LON:FBT) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (FBT.L) (LON:FBT) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,537.60 ($20.09) and last traded at GBX 1,540.20 ($20.12). Approximately 13,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 190,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,574.70 ($20.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,507.54. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,394.09.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (FBT.L) (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (FBT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (FBT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.