FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.34.

NYSE FE opened at $30.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

