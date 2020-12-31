Fivebalance Reaches Market Cap of $21,575.95 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Fivebalance has a market cap of $21,575.95 and $110.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00085437 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 752,197,354 coins and its circulating supply is 746,397,753 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com.

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

