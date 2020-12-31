FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:LKOR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:LKOR) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.79. Approximately 15,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 3,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.