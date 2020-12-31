Flowchain Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $20,672.28 and approximately $28,558.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

