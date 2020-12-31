FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

