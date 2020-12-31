Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

