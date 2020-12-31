Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) will post $491.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.89 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $514.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials stock remained flat at $$19.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,082. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.