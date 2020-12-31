Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FOX by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

