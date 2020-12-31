FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.67. FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 9,526 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) from C$0.62 to C$1.34 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64.

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

