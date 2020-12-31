Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on FC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $314.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Franklin Covey by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

