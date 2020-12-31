Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 68,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

