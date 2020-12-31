Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

FSNUY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

