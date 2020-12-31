FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.63. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 6.75.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 365,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,807,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,591,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,145,492.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.