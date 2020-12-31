FTX Token Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00019979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market cap of $535.77 million and $13.63 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

