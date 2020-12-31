Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) Trading Down 1.1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €46.44 ($54.64) and last traded at €46.44 ($54.64). 65,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.94 ($55.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

