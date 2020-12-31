FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.