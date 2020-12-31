FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.89. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.27. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

