Fyooz (FYZ) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $123,718.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00564037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00159312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00308089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00086433 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,407,766 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.