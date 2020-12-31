G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

