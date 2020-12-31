Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Galapagos by 115.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Galapagos by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.82. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,959. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.75. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

