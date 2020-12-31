Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 13.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price was up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 15,763,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 3,121,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. BidaskClub raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $458.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

