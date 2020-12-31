Garlicoin Market Capitalization Tops $199,046.44 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $199,046.44 and approximately $10.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,584,056 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

