Gary N. Boston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Director Gary N. Boston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $14,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,212.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Value by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Value by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.