GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 651.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of GasLog Partners worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $144,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.89.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.