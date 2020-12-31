Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Shares Down 1.7%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95). 101,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 205,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

