Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 8.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 767,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 630,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

