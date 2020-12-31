GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 10.4%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 1,196,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,174,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

About GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

