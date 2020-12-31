Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

GECFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of GECFF stock remained flat at $$154.68 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

