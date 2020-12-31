General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFN. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Finance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $263.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. General Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $615,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,419. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.