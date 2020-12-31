Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,456,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

