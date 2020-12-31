Genetron (NYSE:GTH) Shares Up 10.1%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NYSE:GTH)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 619,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 313,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Genetron in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.

Genetron (NYSE:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About Genetron (NYSE:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

