Gifto Market Capitalization Hits $20.10 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and $24.00 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01981630 BTC.

GTO is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

