GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Up 5.3%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. 117,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 50,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

