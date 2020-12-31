Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $101,531.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.