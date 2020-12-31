GMB (GMB) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. In the last seven days, GMB has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $13,878.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00038618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.13 or 0.02021034 BTC.

About GMB

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

