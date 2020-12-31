GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) from C$1.07 to C$0.62 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$13.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

About GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 40 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.