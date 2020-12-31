Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GVA. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

