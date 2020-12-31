Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE IPG opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

