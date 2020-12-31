Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,609 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FOX by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,657 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,847,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,782 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

