Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 34,204 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,792,607 shares of company stock valued at $183,232,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,309.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

