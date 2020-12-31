Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.70 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.35% of National Vision worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

