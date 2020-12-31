Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 50,338 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.54% of PRA Group worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.