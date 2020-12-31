Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 627 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 777.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $131.04 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

