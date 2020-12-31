Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153,264 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 96,484 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 93.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

