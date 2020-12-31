GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) vs. VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GreenPower Motor and VectoIQ Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenPower Motor and VectoIQ Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 41.91 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -592.40 VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

VectoIQ Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats GreenPower Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

VectoIQ Acquisition Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

