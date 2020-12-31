Guggenheim Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $46.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KTB. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Kontoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,310,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

