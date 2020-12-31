Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.56. 367,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 276,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

